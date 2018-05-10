George Caldwell passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. George was born on October 22, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Fred and Alice Caldwell.

George served in the army during the Korean War and went on to graduate from Temple University in Philadelphia. After accepting a job with the Insurance Company of North America, he was transferred to New Orleans where he continued in the insurance business until his retirement.

George was a lifelong member of Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, served on numerous committees and cooked many meals. He enjoyed cooking New Orleans cuisine, hosting parties, traveling, and playing bridge.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Christine “Chris” Stevens Caldwell, his daughter, Kim Caldwell, and his brother Jack Caldwell.

He is survived by his daughter, Allison Hughes (Mike), his granddaughters Chrissy Hughes and Maggie Lane (Trace) his grandson Michael Hughes and his brother Fred Caldwell.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 7 at 2 p.m. at The Orchard in Ridgeland. (600 S. Pear Orchard Rd.)

Memorials may be made to the “Foster Children’s Fund” at First United Methodist Church in Yazoo City. (P.O. Box 444, Yazoo City, Ms. 39194)