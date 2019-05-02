George Brent Montgomery

  • 629 reads
Tue, 02/05/2019 - 8:18am

George Brent Montgomery, 71, of Yazoo City passed away at his residence Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, January 6 at 2 p.m. in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home. Rev. Bubba Carter will officiate.

Mr. Montgomery was born Oct. 23, 1942 in Yazoo County to Thay B. and Kathleen Johnson Montgomery. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, a farmer and a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his son, Thay B Montgomery of Ridgeland; two grandchildren; fiancé, Anita Nichols of Yazoo City; sister, Dianne Switzer of Yazoo City; and brother, Jerry B. Montgomery of Benton.

 

 

Obituaries

George Brent Montgomery

George Brent Montgomery, 71, of Yazoo City passed away at his residence Saturday, February 2,... READ MORE

Beverly Ann McMaster
Daniel Wesley Powell
Charlene Dedwylder Ray
Sheila Ann Chester
Nora Dykes Martin