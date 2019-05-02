George Brent Montgomery, 71, of Yazoo City passed away at his residence Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, January 6 at 2 p.m. in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home. Rev. Bubba Carter will officiate.

Mr. Montgomery was born Oct. 23, 1942 in Yazoo County to Thay B. and Kathleen Johnson Montgomery. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, a farmer and a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his son, Thay B Montgomery of Ridgeland; two grandchildren; fiancé, Anita Nichols of Yazoo City; sister, Dianne Switzer of Yazoo City; and brother, Jerry B. Montgomery of Benton.