Garry Roark

Pit Master Garry Bon Roark, 66 of Yazoo City passed away Monday, August 27, 2018 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Raised and baptized a Baptist he was a confirmed Episcopalian.

Survivors include his wife; Elaine Johnston Roark; daughters, Leslie Scott (Heath) of Yazoo City, and Jennifer Long (Kevin) of Madison; grandchildren, Aden Bon Long, Sara Roark Long, Jacob Roark Scott and Ellie Margaret Scott; mother, Bettye J. Roark; brothers, Steve Roark, and Tim Roark, all of Yazoo City and a wealth of family and friends too numerous to list.

Services will be held Thursday, August 30 at First Baptist Church in Yazoo City with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.. Until the noon services at the Church. Rev. Billy Harris and Father George Woodliff will officiate.

The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home to conduct the services.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jacob Scott, Aden Long, Craig Verhage, Brian Campbell, Buddy Davis, John Allen Yerger, Dean Richardson and Steven Ruhl.

Honorary pallbearers are Brian Long, Joe May, Boyd Atkinson, John Davis, Terrance Winters and Tony Rankin.