Francis Clarence Vandevere, 90, of Benton passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at Melrose Baptist Church on Friday, February 7 with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service.

Mr. Vandevere was born April 1, 1929 in Yazoo County to John Sebren Vandevere and Dallas Thomas Vandevere. He was employed in the farming business and was a member of Scotland Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Robert Vandevere, John Vandevere Jr. and James E Vandevere.

Survivors include his wife; Helen W. Vandevere; daughter, Priscilla G. Ferguson of Madison; sons, Dennis Vandevere (Missye) of Yazoo City, Jeffery Vandevere and Timmy Vandevere, both of Benton; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.