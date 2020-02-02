Francis Clarence Vandevere
Francis Clarence Vandevere, 90, of Benton passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at Melrose Baptist Church on Friday, February 7 with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service.
Mr. Vandevere was born April 1, 1929 in Yazoo County to John Sebren Vandevere and Dallas Thomas Vandevere. He was employed in the farming business and was a member of Scotland Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Robert Vandevere, John Vandevere Jr. and James E Vandevere.
Survivors include his wife; Helen W. Vandevere; daughter, Priscilla G. Ferguson of Madison; sons, Dennis Vandevere (Missye) of Yazoo City, Jeffery Vandevere and Timmy Vandevere, both of Benton; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.