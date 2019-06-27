Samuel Eric Girard, 32, of Bentonia passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his residence in the Dover community.

He was an employee of Quality Tree Service and of the Baptist faith.

Eric is survived by his daughter; Addison Girard of Yazoo City; father, Samuel W. Girard of Bentonia; mother, Debbie Girard (Andy) of Ocean Springs; sisters, Brandy Girard of Bentonia and Jamie Pigg (Bryan) of Benton; brothers; William Tyer of Yazoo City and Drew Hubka of Holdrede, NE, and grandmother; Wilma Williams of Bentonia.

Eric was preceded in death by; his maternal grandfather; Rev. Roy Williams; paternal grandfather, Leroy Girard; paternal grandfather. Joseph Setzler and paternal grandmother; Earline Setzler.

Services will be held Friday June 28 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service.