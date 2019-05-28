Dudley George Norman Jr. peacefully passed away at his home in Houston, TX on April 25, 2019 surrounded by his current wife, Mary, and sons Dana and Stuart. He succumbed from respiratory failure due to pulmonary fibrosis. Dudley was predeceased by his parents, Maggie Hollingsworth and Dudley George Norman, Sr., his wife of 61 years Betty Boyd Norman and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his current wife Mary Norman, daughter Susan Broa (Ted), sons Dana and Stuart (Sherrie) Norman, grandchildren Bryan and Thomas Broa, Parker Komar, Meredith Norman, Caroline Norman, Preston Norman, and Olivia Norman and one great-grandchild Nolan Komar.

Born on July 3, 1933 in Vicksburg, MS, Dad's family resided in Yazoo City, MS and then relocated to Jacksonville, FL where he attended grammar, junior high, and high schools graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in 1951. Growing up, Dudley spent his summers in Yazoo City and Belzoni in his much beloved home state of Mississippi. In 952 Dudley was drafted by the United States Army and upon his honorable discharge, resumed his career with Southern Bell Telephone Company for many years and continued in the communications field which took him to Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and finally Texas. He was still employed by Subcarrier Communications at his passing.

Dudley was interred, along with his first wife Betty, at the Houston National Cemetery, Houston, TX on May 10, 2019.

Contributions in Dudley's name can be made to the American Lung Association at lung.org and select “donate”.

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.” Psalms 19:1