On Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 Doris Posey, age 91, loving mother and grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Funeral Services are Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 at Center Ridge Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Posey was born March 14, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Isaac and Emmay Myrtle Chaille Taylor. She married Wilson Posey on Aug.13, 1944 and raised four children. Mrs. Posey was a Baptist and a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Pheba. She was a devoted Christian and loved helping other people. She had a special place in her heart for all children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Posey; children Sandra Johnson and Richard Posey; grandchildren Leslie Johnson, Billy Brewer, Robbie Brewer and Isaac Posey.

She is survived by daughters Kathy (Frank) Brewer of Pheba and Shelley Whisenant (Bobby) of Yazoo City; and son-in-law, Bryant Johnson of Fairhope, Ala.; 7 grandchildren, Benita Stewart, Shelley Woodruff, Heather Howell, Shanna Davis, Katie Blade, Will Alderman and Sharee Powell; 29 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Riley Johnson, Noah Howell, Will Alderman, Weston Sanders, Draden Howell, Zachary Stewart and Eli Sanders.