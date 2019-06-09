Diane H. Crabtree, 70, of Yazoo City passed away Friday September 6, 2019.

Mrs. Crabtree was a cosmetologist and a member of Bentonia Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Lavelle Crabtree; daughter, Amy Cauthen of Pickens; grandchildren, Laramie Cauthen and Jacy Cauthen; sister, Myra “Dennie” Hopson of Bentonia; and a brother, James C. “Butch” Hopson of San Marcos, Texas.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Myra Creel Hopson; and a sister, Alva Nell “Ivy” Hopson

Services will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation Sunday September 8 5-7 p.m. with funeral service Monday, September 9 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Flora City Cemetery. Rev. Scotty Smith will officiate.

Serving as Pallbearers are Tommy Jackson, Shawn Echols, Anthony Edwards, Glen Allen Wigley, Jami Hopson, and Tim Singleton