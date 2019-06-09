Diane H. Crabtree

  • 270 reads
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 5:01pm

Diane H. Crabtree, 70, of Yazoo City passed away Friday September 6, 2019.

Mrs. Crabtree was a cosmetologist and a member of Bentonia Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Lavelle Crabtree; daughter, Amy Cauthen of Pickens; grandchildren, Laramie Cauthen and Jacy Cauthen; sister, Myra “Dennie” Hopson of Bentonia; and a brother, James C. “Butch” Hopson of San Marcos, Texas.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Myra Creel Hopson; and a sister, Alva Nell “Ivy” Hopson

Services will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation Sunday September 8 5-7 p.m. with funeral service Monday, September 9 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Flora City Cemetery. Rev. Scotty Smith will officiate.

Serving as Pallbearers are Tommy Jackson, Shawn Echols, Anthony Edwards, Glen Allen Wigley, Jami Hopson, and Tim Singleton

Obituaries

Diane H. Crabtree
Diane H. Crabtree, 70, of Yazoo City passed away Friday September 6, 2019. Mrs. Crabtree was a... READ MORE
Robert "Mike" Crout
James R. "Jimmy" Williams
Joseph "Joey" Leon Pettis
George L. Saxton Jr.
Billy Ray Pugh