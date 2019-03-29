Danny Hassin

Danny Andrew Hassin, 68, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 9:30-11 a.m. followed by funeral services.

Mr. Hassin was born July 6, 1950 in Yazoo City to Keleal and Lucille Hassin. He was a retired merchant and longtime owner of Hassin’s in downtown Yazoo City.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Hassin of Flowood; two sons, Drew Hassin of Jackson and Matthew Hassin of Old Saybrook, CT.; two brothers, Keleal Hassin Jr. of Gulfport and Charles Hassin of Spring, Texas; a sister, Diane Porter of Montgomery, Texas; and three grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stricklin-King Funeral Home.