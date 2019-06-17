Danny Duggan

Mon, 06/17/2019 - 10:24am

Danny Lee Duggan, 66, of Yazoo City passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Mr. Duggan was a retired Baptist minister, and he was also retired following 28 years of service to the Yazoo City  Public Service Commission as the Electrical Supervisor.

Survivors include his wife Diane Crosby Duggan, grandson; Trey Duggan of Memphis, and granddaughter Sarah Lynn Kirk of Yazoo City.

Danny was preceded in death by his daughters; Tracy Duggan Kirk, and Sarah Denise Duggan, parents; Thomas L. and Evelyn Nesbit Duggan, and a brother, Tommy Duggan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, Yazoo-Humphreys Camp, P.O. Box 111, Yazoo City, Mississippi 39194.

