Daniel Wesley Powell

Mon, 02/04/2019 - 4:03pm

Daniel Wesley Powell, 27, of Yazoo City passed away at his home on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Funeral services were Monday at the Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Powell was a sawmill equipment operator and a Baptist.

Daniel was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Samuel Wesley and Marie Powell.

Survivors include his daughter, Riley Wright of Breman, Ala.; father, Sam Powell of Yazoo City; mother, Melinda Powell of Madison; sisters, Marion E. Powell of Brandon and Mary Morgan Powell of Brandon; maternal grandfather, Dr. Jack Varner (Jackie) of Yazoo City; and maternal grandmother, Sue Varner of Madison.

Serving as pallbearers were Chad Burdine, Ryan Milner, Jake Mills, Jason Russell, Corey Worthy and Buck Harper.

