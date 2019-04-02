Daniel Wesley Powell
- 283 reads
Daniel Wesley Powell, 27, of Yazoo City passed away at his home on Friday, February 1, 2019.
Funeral services were Monday at the Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Powell was a sawmill equipment operator and a Baptist.
Daniel was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Samuel Wesley and Marie Powell.
Survivors include his daughter, Riley Wright of Breman, Ala.; father, Sam Powell of Yazoo City; mother, Melinda Powell of Madison; sisters, Marion E. Powell of Brandon and Mary Morgan Powell of Brandon; maternal grandfather, Dr. Jack Varner (Jackie) of Yazoo City; and maternal grandmother, Sue Varner of Madison.
Serving as pallbearers were Chad Burdine, Ryan Milner, Jake Mills, Jason Russell, Corey Worthy and Buck Harper.