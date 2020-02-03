Daisy Parker

Daisy Ottet Parker, 87, of Benton Mississippi, passed away on March 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on August 11, 1932 to Albert August Ottet and Cecile Matlid in Geneva, Switzerland.

She moved from Switzerland to the United States with her husband in 1965. Mississippi was her home since 1976.

Daisy is survived by her daughter, Sandra Parker Johnston of Vaughan; her sister Antoinette Barbier and her husband Rene Barbier of Nice, France; her grandchildren Brittany Johnston Edwards, James Denton Johnston, and Anna Shelby Johnston all of Vaughan.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Curtis Parker of Benton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am with a Memorial Service at 11:00 am at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, MS., followed by a private graveside service held in the Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, Mississippi.

Memorials may be made in her memory to Ellison United Methodist Church, Vaughan, MS.