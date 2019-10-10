Chester Dale Bramlett

  • 280 reads
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 5:24pm

Chester Dale Bramlett, 77, of Ridgeland and formerly of The Good Hope Community in Humphreys County, passed away Thursday October 10, 2019.

Mr. Bramlett was a self-employed Rural Water Association manager and a member of Parkview Church of God.

Survivors include his wife, Georgia Bramlett; daughter, Regina Hoover of Raymond; grandchildren, Brad Williamson and Ryan Williamson; and a great-granddaughter, Sophie Williamson.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at Parkview Church of God, 1750 Highway 16 E Yazoo City, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Ken Lynch will officiate.

Burial will follow in Fletchers Chapel Cemetery under the Direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home

Serving as pallbearers are Brad Williamson, Ryan Williamson, Herbert Taft, Joseph White, William Porter and Dallas Porter.

Obituaries

Chester Dale Bramlett
Chester Dale Bramlett, 77, of Ridgeland and formerly of The Good Hope Community in Humphreys... READ MORE
Hope Elizabeth Mathews
Olin Earl Grimes
Emily Ellen Bagley
Lee "Dickie" Whitaker
Lorene F. Ketchum