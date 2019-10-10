Chester Dale Bramlett, 77, of Ridgeland and formerly of The Good Hope Community in Humphreys County, passed away Thursday October 10, 2019.

Mr. Bramlett was a self-employed Rural Water Association manager and a member of Parkview Church of God.

Survivors include his wife, Georgia Bramlett; daughter, Regina Hoover of Raymond; grandchildren, Brad Williamson and Ryan Williamson; and a great-granddaughter, Sophie Williamson.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at Parkview Church of God, 1750 Highway 16 E Yazoo City, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Ken Lynch will officiate.

Burial will follow in Fletchers Chapel Cemetery under the Direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home

Serving as pallbearers are Brad Williamson, Ryan Williamson, Herbert Taft, Joseph White, William Porter and Dallas Porter.