Charlotte Lou Dye Helton, of Yazoo City passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson.

Charlotte was born on July 4, 1941, in Richlands, Virginia. At the age of 14, she met the love of her life, Kennith Wright Helton. They married on August 3, 1958 and had celebrated their 60th anniversary.

In 1960, they left their hometown for Richmond, Virginia, where Charlotte attended the College of William and Mary. While there, she was employed as a bank teller. In 1964, they moved to Yazoo City, Mississippi with Lewis Grocery Company where they worked in the retail grocery business side by side.

Being established in retail, Charlotte and Mrs. W.I. (Jane) Wilson ventured into the ladies apparel business in 1975 when they purchased K’s. They later moved their location to a new building and changed the name to Sax of Fifteenth. Charlotte remained in the ladies apparel business until 1984 when she and her husband bought Ramey’s Supervalu.

This move started their longtime retail grocery ownership with Helton’s Supervalu, Sunflower Food Store on 15th street and McDades Markets in Jackson, Mississippi. They remained owners in retail grocery until 2018. They also invested in Yazoo City businesses WJNS Radio Station, Dairy Queen, and Party Time Ice.

Along with being instrumental in the family businesses, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Through the years she and her husband, Kennith, were caregivers for various family members.

She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, where she was involved in WMU especially Missionary Round Table. In her later years, she remained involved through AWANA, a program for children to memorize scripture. She was a longtime member of the Mary Brickell Circle of Kings Daughters. She will be best remembered for her sweet gentle spirit and her beautiful smile while dealing with numerous health adversities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Graham and Mamie West Dye; sister, Mary Margueritte Stevenson; and brother, Harold Dye.

Charlotte is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kennith Helton; sons, A.G. (Missy) and Kevin (Liz) of Yazoo City; brothers, Donald Dye (Shirley) of Richlands, Va., and Richard Dye (Beverly) of Hattiesburg; and sister, Anna Dye Weeks of Grey, Ga. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were officiated by Dr. Clint Ritchie Sunday, March 10 at First Baptist Church Yazoo City. Graveside services followed at Glenwood Cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Yazoo City, Challenge to Grow campaign, 328 Grand Avenue, Yazoo City, Mississippi 39194.

Serving as pallbearers were Graham Helton, Ramon Jackson III, Kendall Gregory, Steve Mitchell, Steven Weeks and Emmitte Lawshe.