Charline Martin McGraw, 79, of Yazoo City passed away at her home on Monday, December 16, 2019.

She was a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor's Assistant. She also served with the American Legion Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, UDC, Daughters of The American Revolution, St. John's United Methodist Church and The Yazoo County Fair Association.

Charline was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh J. McGraw; a grandson, Hugh Carson McGraw; her parents, Cecil Alvin and Lilly Carson Martin; her sisters, Florine Hardaway, Lois Hardaway and Faye Murphy; nephews, Randy Cessna and Cecil Davis; and a niece, Carmen Bayse.

Survivors include her sons, Jay McGraw of Yazoo City, William (Cynthia) Smith of Hattiesburg, Frank A. (Melissa) McGraw of Yazoo City, Charles Martin (Laura) McGraw of Yazoo City; and daughters; Sallye (David) Sumrall of Laurel, Betty Hagg of Hattiesburg, and Lytresa (Henry) Williams of Yazoo City, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bobbie Cessna of Signal Mountain, TN.

Visitation will be Friday December 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home. Services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21 at St. John's United Methodist Church with Rev. Wayne Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.

Serving as pallbearers are Hugh Martin Hardaway, Michael Dean Hardaway, Marion Cessna, Pete Weisenberger, Bill Weisenberger, Boyd McGraw, Todd McGraw, Joe Hagg, Hayden Sumrall, Paxton McGraw, Jernigan Williams, Garet McGraw, Noah McGraw, Carson McGraw and Gage LeCompte.

Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church.