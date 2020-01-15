Carolyn Hilderbrand McGraw, 83, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson.

Carolyn loved nature, music and was an avid reader. She was a lifelong member of Hebron Baptist Church, where she was pianist for years, as long as she was able. She was also active in Women's Missionary Union and many church activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Ruth Woods Hilderbrand.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Carol “Noonie” McGraw; her sons, Banks McGraw (Karen), Kent Mcgraw (Angel); her daughters, Lisa Hancock (David) and Lynn Jarvis (Dean), eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Claire Gibbs (James) and Kaye Hilderbrand; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Friday, January 17 beginning at noon followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Hutto and Rev. Kerry Burrough officiating.

Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home