Bruce Jackson Jr., age 81, passed away at his home in Benton on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Mr. Jackson was retired from the military. He served in the Air Force and Army Reserve.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nita Jackson; his children, Laurie Ables (Kenny), Cathy Lammons (Steve), Bruce William Jackson III (Marie), Linda Michelle Scroggins (Barney); sister, Lorraine Hawk of Bentonia; grandchildren, Lauren Floyd (Trent), Anna O’Nan (Seth), Abby Thompson (Brent), Emilee Burdine (Stephen), Shane Ables (Anna Lea), Hunter Scroggins (Anna), Bruce Clark Jackson (Mary Darby), Taylor Scroggins; and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Scotland Baptist Church, 5617 Scotland Road, Bentonia, MS on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 with visitation at 12:30p.m. and service at 2 p.m. under the direction of Stricklin King Funeral Home.