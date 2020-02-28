Brenda Book

Brenda Mayes Fennell Book, 78, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church Canton on Monday, March 2 from 9:30 am until the 11:00 am memorial service. Interment services will be at the Hazlehurst Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

Mrs. Book was a devoted member of First Baptist Church Canton. She was an avid gardener.

She was preceded in death by: father, Herbert Lee Fennell and mother, Etta Barry Mayes Fennell; and husband, James Patrick Book.

Survivors include: daughters, Elizabeth Book and Lindsey Book, both of Canton; brother, Herbert Lee Fennell, Jr. of Yazoo City; and sisters, Joan Fennell of Hot Springs, AR, Pauline Fennell Myers (John) of Yazoo City, Anne Fennell Byrd of Carrollton, Helen Fennell Trammell of Yazoo City, and Patricia Fennell McMorrow of Hattiesburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Canton.

