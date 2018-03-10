Bobby Westbrook

Bobby L. Westbrook, 64, of Flora, died Oct. 1, 2018 at his home.

Visitation is from 9-10 a.m. Friday at Stricklin-King Funeral Home followed by services in the chapel with Rev. Jonathan McBride officiating. Burial will follow at Gooden Lake Cemetery in Humphreys County.

Mr. Westbrook was born May 26, 1954 in Sunflower to James and Pearlie Mae Mann Westbrook. He was a farm worker and a member of Holly Bluff Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy McCallum; brother, Barney Westbrook; and three sisters, Mary Lou Williams, Mary Dean Rainey and Christine Forbes.

Survivors include his wife, Janie Westbrook of Flora; daughter, Donia Mack of Flora; two brothers, Jim Westbrook of Tutwiler and Billy Joe Westbrook of Bentonia; and two grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Lee Williams, Joseph Bennett, Timothy Westbrook, Ed Mack and Adam Westbrook.