Bobby Iasigi

Bobbie Iasigi, age 78, of Russellville, Ark., died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Legacy Heights Nursing Home. She was born October 4, 1940, in Greenville to Pete and Edith Mann Hester.

Funeral services were Thursday at the Shinn Chapel with Rev. Howard Kisor Jr. and Rev. Don Rose officiating. Burial followed at Bakers Creek Cemetery under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville, Ark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Iasigi; a sister, Patsy; a son-in-law, Gary Saxton; and a grandson, Cody Iasigi.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Mel and Linda Iasigi, and Bill and Jackie Iasigi; a daughter, Mona Saxton; three grandchildren, Mary Ann and Chase Iasigi, and Garan Saxton; five great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

