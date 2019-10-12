Billie Sue Purvis

Billie Sue Purvis, 63, died Dec. 8, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Funeral services are Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 9:30-11 a.m. followed by the funeral service.

Mrs. Purvis was born August 23, 1956 in Bayou La Batre to Williams James Henson Sr. and Willodean Hill Henson. She was a loan officer for BankPlus and a Baptist.

Survivors include her husband, Danny Ray Purvis of Yazoo City; two daughters, Mary E. Bright (John) of Bentonia and Danielle Coleson (Matt) of Yazoo City; two sons, William J. Springer of Bentonia and Jonathan Purvis of Yazoo City; three sisters, Betty Shivers (Ricky) and Shirley Mathis (Randall) of Yazoo City and Cyndi Warren (Kirk) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; two brothers, Richard Henson of Memphis, Tenn. and Lonzo Hood of Yazoo City; a sister, Pat Glenn of Bay Springs; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

