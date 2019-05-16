Joseph Harris “Bill” Sills entered his eternal rest on May 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bill was born December 11th, 1932 at Silver Creek, Mississippi, to Charles B. Sills and Mildred Thompson Sills.

He was a decorated Army combat veteran who served in the Korean War, then retired after 20 years of service.

After the military, Bill worked for Xerox Corporation and retired again after 16 years. Afterwards,

Bill lived in Yazoo City, Mississippi, where he worked for a time with Yazoo Motors, and served as a manager at the Yazoo Country Club where he enjoyed endless rounds of golf with his buddies.

Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Perry Sills, his son Larry Glen Sills (Terri), Sharon Sills Gilder (David), five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at Dover Cemetery in Bentonia, Mississippi, on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 1 p.m.

The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home with the arrangements.