Beverly Willis, 90, of Bentonia passed away Thursday January 9, 2020 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Mrs. Willis was born April 13, 1929 in South Carolina to Beberly Henry Speer and Eva Cann Speer. She was the retired town clerk for Bentonia. She was a Methodist.

She was preceded in death by a son, George Wesley Willis; and her husband, James Wesley Willis.

Survivors include her daughter, Monica Willis of Bentonia; sons, David Earl Willis of Vicksburg and Robert Dale Willis of Milton, Fla.; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Ben Speer; and a sister, Helen Speer both of Abbeville, S.C.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City. Burial will follow at Dover Cemetery.