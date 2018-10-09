Bennie J. McCoy, 86, died Sept. 9, 2018 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mr. McCoy was born Dec. 17, 1931 in Louisiana to Bennie Allen McCoy and Lyndall Cotten McCoy. He was a retired production supervisor for Pennzoil and a member of First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Marie Vest McCoy.

Survivors include three daughters, Lyndall L. Moore of Yazoo City, Katherine Molin of Austin, Texas and Ginny Lou Hobby of Brandon; a son, Robin Allen McCoy of Yazoo City; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Jack McCoy of Louisiana; and a half-sister Joy McCoy of Louisiana.