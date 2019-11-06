Becky Hendrix Jones, 58, of Yazoo City passed away at her residence Saturday June 8, 2019.

She was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church.

Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Baynon E. Jones III, father, Joseph “Cham” Hendrix Sr. and her brother, Joseph C. Hendrix Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Saless C. Jones of Columbus; mother, Helen Hendrix of Yazoo City; and brother, Thomas Hendrix of Yazoo City.

Services will be Thursday, June 13 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation starting at noon with services following at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Lauren Porter. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Tony Martin, Tommy Coleman, Scott Miller, Jay Winstead and Patrick Hendrix.