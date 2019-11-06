Becky Hendrix Jones

  • 554 reads
Tue, 06/11/2019 - 8:37am

Becky Hendrix Jones, 58, of Yazoo City passed away at her residence Saturday June 8, 2019.

She was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church.

Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Baynon E. Jones III, father, Joseph “Cham” Hendrix Sr. and her brother, Joseph C. Hendrix Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Saless C. Jones of Columbus; mother, Helen Hendrix of Yazoo City; and brother, Thomas Hendrix of Yazoo City.

Services will be Thursday, June 13 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation starting at noon with services following at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Lauren Porter. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Tony Martin, Tommy Coleman, Scott Miller, Jay Winstead and Patrick Hendrix.

Sports

Bringing the Heat

Joseph Beidleman launches a fastball as The Yazoo Herald team captured the Minor League title... READ MORE

Yazoo Sluggers win Central MS title
Smiling at the Plate
Former NFL player brings program to Yazoo
Coghlan competes in All Star Game
Solid Swing

Obituaries

Mable Hennis Strickland

Mable Hennis Strickland, 87, of Raymond, formerly of Yazoo City, passed away on June 10, 2019... READ MORE

Becky Hendrix Jones
Dr. Jimmy Glynn Walker
Erma Juanita Lehman Smith
John Bishop Copeland Jr.
Lois W. Pierce