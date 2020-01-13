Barbara J. Smith, 84, of Yazoo City passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Merit Health Medical Center in Jackson.

Mrs. Smith was born Oct. 12, 1935 in Utica to Burniece and Katie King Jones. She was a homemaker and a member of Salem Baptist Church in Learned in Hinds County.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Logan.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie Vance of Yazoo City; sons, Ronnie Smith of Yazoo City and Dannie Smith of Benton; granddaughters, Elizabeth Smith, Casey Britt, Katie Vance and Ashley Vance; and grandsons, Patrick Means and Adam Smith.

Memorial Services will be held in the chapel of Stricklin-King Funeral Home Friday, January 17 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Steven Howell officiating.