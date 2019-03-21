Barbara Ann Lewis, 84, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation is Saturday at 10 a.m. at Parkview Church of God followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ken Lynch officiating. Stricklin-King Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Lewis was born Feb. 12, 1935 to William Basil Stricklin and Laurie McGinty Stricklin. She was a homemaker and a member of Parkview Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jefferson Lewis.

Survivors include three daughters, Gail Manton of Brandon, Laura Hackney of Ft. Pierce, Fla. and Cynthia Robertson of Tucson, Arizona; a brother, Basil Stricklin Jr. of Crystal Springs; and a sister, Ruby Busick of Brandon.