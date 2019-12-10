Anna Christine Cain

Anna Christine Cain, 90, of Houma, La. and formerly of Bentonia, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

She was a Para Professional and of the Pentecostal faith.

Survivors include her sons, Darrell Hancock of Houma, La. and Ronnie Hancock of Bentonia; daughters, Cathy Herbert of Houma, La., Pamela Darrios of Jonesville, La. and Gloria Dobson of Houma, La.; 26 grandchildren; 82 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Roy Hancock and Austin “Pete” Hancock, both of Bentonia; and a sister, Ruby Necaise of Gulfport.

Services will be Monday. October 14 with visitation at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City from 9-11:30 a.m. Graveside services will be at noon in The Wayne Hancock Cemetery in Yazoo County.

