Althea Martin Partridge, 97, of Silver City passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Partridge was a homemaker and a Methodist.

Survivors include her daughters, Penny Partridge of Edwards and Willie Lou Benson of Midnight; granddaughter, Robyn Evans; and great-granddaughter Ashley Evans, both of Arlington, Texas.

Graveside services were held in Belzoni City Cemetery Monday, January 20 with Rev. Jay Trammell officiating. The Family entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City with the arrangements.