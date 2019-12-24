Mrs. Allie Gene Neely age 99, a resident of Montgomery, AL formerly of Yazoo City, MS passed away on December 18, 2019.

Graveside services will be held on December 27, 2019 from Glenwood Cemetery, Yazoo City, MS at 1:30 p.m with Lewis Kalil officiating. Stricklin-King Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Neely was preceded in death by her parents Luther David Brewer and Nancy Catherine Bruce, her husband Eugene G. Neely, Jr. and grandson Terry Neely.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Yazoo City, MS. She was retired from Sears & Roebuck as a Customer Service Rep.

She is survived by her sons Eugene G. Neely III (Peggy) of Loudon, TN, David P. Neely of Dallas, TX, daughter Katheryne N. Nelson (Alfred) of Montgomery, AL, fifteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Yazoo City, MS, 328 Grand Ave., Yazoo, City, MS 39194.