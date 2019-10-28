Allen Keith Johnson, 59, of Howard, South Dakota, died on October 18, 2019.

He was born to Paul and Sally Johnson on August 28, 1960.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Terry Johnson, of Howard, SD; son, Allen K. Johnson, Jr., of Pearl, MS; daughter, Tina M. Zard, of Howard, SD; brother, Paul J. Johnson, Jr., of Yazoo City; and sisters, Barbara Grey (Frank) of Yazoo City, and Sheila Miller (Ronnie) of Manvel, TX.