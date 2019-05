Visitation for Alberta Hendrix Singleton will by Friday, May 10 from 3-6 p.m. at Scott Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 11 at Chapel Hill M.B. Church. There will be a wake from 11 a.m. until noon followed by funeral services. Burial will follow immediately.

There will be a repast from 3-6 p.m. at the church.