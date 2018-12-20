Earlon “Aaron” Otto Uthoff, 69, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at his home.

A native of Essex, Missouri, he was the son of the late Thomas Zolan Uthoff and Violet Stella Asher Uthoff. He was a 1968 graduate of Bentonia High School. For many years, he was a farmer in Yazoo and Holmes counties before joining Millard in 1992 until his retirement in 2010.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Wayne Uthoff and Lanny Ray Uthoff.

He is survived by his children: daughter, Stacy Chunn (Tommy); daughter, Amanda Creel (Caleb); daughter, Donielle Hurtt; son, Aaron Uthoff (Crystal); and daughter, Kele Loftin (Michael); grandchildren: Matthew Johnson (Kayla), Blake Chunn (Morgan), Scottie Beall, Haden Hurtt, Raylee Hurtt, Wyatt Uthoff, Lani Uthoff, Ethan Uthoff, Skyler Ramirez, Kyleigh Sanders, Kason Sanders, Kynsleigh Loftin, and Malachi Loftin; great grandchildren: Carmen, Brayden, Paxton, Payton, and Liam; sister, Sue Sumrall (Author); brothers, Leon Uthoff and Wesley Uthoff (Judy); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland followed by a graveside service and burial at 2 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.