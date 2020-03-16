Youth drug court coming to Yazoo

Drug court has proven to be a successful way to rehabilitate many drug offenders, and it will soon be an option for minors as well.

Mary Cotton, Yazoo County Youth Court judge, recently told the Board of Supervisors about her plans to establish a youth drug court in Yazoo County. Cotton said that juvenile offenders who are brought in for other charges often fail drug tests.

“There is definitely a drug issue that this will address,” Cotton said.

Cotton said she also has plans for a program that will provide education and career training options for non-violent youth offenders. Both programs will be funded by grant money.