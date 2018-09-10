Yazoo man reported missing

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department is trying to help a local family find a man who has been missing for over a month.

Dustyn Warren, 39, last spoke to his family on September 4.

“The latest information we have about him is that he had been working in New Mexico and was taking a bus back home to Yazoo City,” said deputy Simon Stubblefield. “He called his father saying that he was in Hattiesburg and on the way home. That’s the last time we know of that anyone has heard from him.”

Sheriff Jake Sheriff said if asking anyone who has seen or heard from Warren after Sept. 4 to contact the sheriff’s department at 746-5611.

“Hopefully someone has seen or heard from him, and we can let this family know that he is safe,” Sheriff said.