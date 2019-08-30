Yazoo man likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide poison could possibly be the cause of death of a Yazoo City man early Thursday morning.

Gregg Noel, 44, was pronounced dead inside his home at the Yazoo City Senior Citizens Apartments on Wise Street. His cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology reports.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said responders were called to the local apartment complex around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a number of ill residents. Upon arrival, responders noticed an operating generator inside an apartment home.

“The occupant was found in bed unresponsive,” Shivers said. “The victim appears to have died around midnight.”

Shivers said six other victims also had to be taken to both the local and Jackson hospitals for treatment. Five of the six victims have been released.

“The Yazoo City Fire Department used smoke ejector fans to remove carbon monoxide from the apartments in the complex,” Shivers said.