Yazoo man dies after being shot multiple times Monday night

By THE YAZOO HERALD,
  • 2048 reads
Tue, 09/11/2018 - 1:52pm

A Yazoo City man has died after being shot multiple times Monday night at Delta Circle Apartments.

Stanley D. Washington, 44, died in surgery at University Medical Center in Jackson at 3:56 a.m. Tuesday.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said that Washington was airlifted to Jackson around midnight.

No other details were immediately available. See the next edition of The Yazoo Herald for more information.

