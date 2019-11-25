Yazoo County prepares for 2020 Census count

Federal officials arrived in Yazoo County last week to spread awareness surrounding the upcoming 2020 Census in an effort to document accurate population numbers.
Accurate population counts could mean more government money to be used within the community.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp