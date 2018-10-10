Yazoo County Fair returns this week

A week of family fun and entertainment approaches as the Yazoo County Fair sets up its annual showcase at the Fairgrounds Oct.12-20.

Martin McGraw, the chairman of the Yazoo County Fair Association, said that this year the organization will celebrate its 90th Anniversary, making it the longest consecutive running fair in the state of Mississippi.

"The fair gives the community a place to come together as one and enjoy the safe family fun and entertainment," McGraw said.

To celebrate the special event, the Yazoo County Fair Association will be giving away commemorative 90th Anniversary souvenirs while supplies last.

McGraw said that parking for the event is free, and there will be attendants present in all parking areas to help visitors.

"We have been blessed with nice weather for the last three years and have set attendance records each year," McGraw said. "Our surveys indicate that outside visitors are about fifty percent of attendance and steadily increasing."

McGraw said that this year’s fair will be the biggest and best yet, with the addition of more concessions, vendors, and a new ride called the Sky Wheel.

"The Yazoo County first responders will have their concessions stand set up, as well as all the traditional fair food vendors, plus a new ice cream vendor that's going to be great," McGraw said. "Miller Spectacular Shows does a great job of mixing the variety of rides up each year, so we can expect a few new rides along with the mix of all the favorite traditional ones."

McGraw said that admission prices will be similar to past years, and will include access to all of the rides.

A family favorite is the Saturday and Sunday Matinee, which offers a more affordable admission and a variety of activities for small children to take part in.

"A scavenger hunt will take place on Saturday, October 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.," McGraw said. "And C Bar 5 Farm will have a petting zoo during all matinees."

McGraw said that the Yazoo County Fair Association works hard to ensure the safety of all visitors.

"Along with our emergency plans, we will have guards stationed at various places around the outside of the fairgrounds," he said. "And the Yazoo County Sheriff's Department will have deputies stationed at each gate, and deputies walking around the midway at all times."

McGraw said that this year's fair was made possible thanks to the Yazoo County Fair Association Board, Miller Spectacular Shows, the Yazoo County Extension Service, the Yazoo County Board of Supervisors and the many people who help sell tickets, maintain the fairgrounds, and pick up garbage.

For more information about the Yazoo County Fair, find them on Facebook, or call them at 662-746-4665.