After crashing into flood waters off a highway bridge, a Yazoo City man was found dead inside his vehicle Thursday morning.

Rufus Anthony Wyatt, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of multisystem trauma.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM