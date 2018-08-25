Yazoo City to increase taxes by 5 mills

The city of Yazoo City will increase its taxes while Yazoo County will remain steady in the upcoming fiscal year.

The city of Yazoo City will increase its millage by five mills from 76.37 to 82.37 for the next fiscal year.

Yazoo County will not increase its millage rate.

The city of Yazoo City is currently operating with a $6,052,887.26 revenue. For the next fiscal year, the proposed budget has a total projected revenue of $6,472,931,01. Of that amount, 52.66 percent is proposed to be financed through an ad valorem tax levy.

The Yazoo City Public Schools District also plans to increase its millage from 54.12 to 56.46 for the next fiscal year.

The city’s increases mean that taxpayers will pay more in ad valorem taxes on homes, automobile tags, utilities, business fixtures and equipment and rental real property.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget and proposed tax levies on Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the municipal court oom at the Yazoo City Police Department.

Yazoo County is currently operating with a $17,866,734 revenue. For the next fiscal year, the proposed budget has a total projected revenue of $17,876,307. Of that amount, 64.80 percent is proposed to be financed through an ad valorem tax levy.

However, county supervisors made the decision to not increase its millage rate.

The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget on Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. in the supervisors’ meeting room in the annex to the Yazoo County Courthouse.

The public is invited to both hearings and will be allowed to speak for a reasonable amount of time and offer tangible evidence before any vote is taken on the upcoming budgets.