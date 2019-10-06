Yazoo City awarded $300,000 cleanup grant

Yazoo City has been awarded a $300,000 grant by the Environmental Protection Agency for brownfield site revitalization to redevelop vacant and unused properties, transforming communities and improve the local economy.

$175,000 has been allocated for hazardous substances and $125,000 for petroleum).

“These grants fulfill several of President Trump’s top priorities simultaneously: helping communities in need transform contaminated sites into community assets that not only create jobs and jumpstart economic development but also improve public health and the environment,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

Community-wide hazardous substances grant funds will be used to conduct six Phase I and four Phase II environmental site assessments on priority sites and prepare two cleanup plans. Community-wide petroleum grant funds will be used to conduct three Phase I and three Phase II environmental site assessments on priority sites, and prepare one cleanup plan. Grant funds will also be used to complete additional Phase I and Phase II environmental site assessments, establish a secondary brownfield inventory, conduct community outreach activities, and create a Brownfields revitalization plan for the downtown target area.

A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.

“Brownfields Assessment and Cleanup grants provide communities with an opportunity to convert contaminated sites into community assets that will attract jobs, encourage partnerships and achieve broader economic development outcomes,” said Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker.