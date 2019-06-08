Would-be burglar fires shots into home

When firing a few shots into the front door didn’t work, a suspect decided to break a window moments before getting caught red-handed by officers in an attempted home burglary.

Larry McGee was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault and attempted burglary.

Cpt. Jay Winstead, with the Yazoo City Police Department, said no one inside the Jackson Avenue home was injured from the gunshots fired at the door.

“McGee fired some shots into the door with at least one person inside the home,” Winstead said. “That weapon was later recovered by officers. After firing shots into the home, the suspect attempted to force his way inside the home by breaking the glass out of a window. When officers arrived, they heard the glass breaking and literally caught him in the act of trying to enter the home.”

Winstead said McGee was taken to a local hospital by officers for injuries he received from the broken glass. He remained in jail as of press time.