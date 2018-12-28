Woman killed in one-car accident

An Arkansas woman was killed Wednesday night when the SUV her husband was driving crashed near Shipp Road in Yazoo County.

Shirley Mae Norwood, 74, died from injuries suffered when the 2016 GMC Terrain driven by her husband, Donald Norwood, 76, left the roadway, hit a ditch and flipped several times.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said Norwood died from head injuries. He said she was not wearing a seat belt.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. and volunteers with the Eden Fire Department were first to arrive on the scene.

Donald Norwood was taken to a Jackson hospital and treated for injuries.

The Norwoods lived in Beech Grove, Ark.

The accident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.