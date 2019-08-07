William Joseph Stonestreet 24, of Yazoo City went to his heavenly home July 7, 2019.

He was born September 20, 1994 in Flowood.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gene and Pat Stonestreet of Yazoo City.

He is lovingly remembered by his parents Billy and Patty Stonestreet, Sister Brittany Spell (Chase), nephew Gage Spell, niece Hadleigh Spell, maternal grandparents Joe and Sharon Gersbach as well as other family and friends.

He attended Manchester Academy where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He was currently employed at CF Industries where he worked as a pipefitter and welder. Will passed on his love of baseball by volunteering as a coach for 6 and 7-year-old CF Nitros. Will’s last days were spent coaching his boys in the All-Star tournament in Cleveland.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Stricklin-King Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday July 10 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Yazoo City with the memorial service to follow at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider donations to the Will Stonestreet Memorial Fund that has been set up at BankPlus. The family hopes that through this fund they can continue to support the kids Will coached so that his love of the game lives on through them. All proceeds will go to these boys and the league he loved.