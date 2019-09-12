Ward 4 Alderman runoff election today

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 11:02am

Ward 4 voters within Yazoo City return to the polls today to determine the newest city alderman.

A runoff election between candidates Joe Freeman and Elizabeth Thomas will be held on Monday.

A special election for the city council post, which has been vacant since the death of Alderman Aubry Brent Jr., was held last month with a turnout of 451 voters.

Elizabeth Thomas led the way with 152 votes, or 33.7 percent. Joe Freeman came behind her with 90 votes, or 19.9 percent.

Polls will remain open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

 

