Thomas wins Ward 4 special election

Elizabeth Thomas secured the victory during Monday’s special election for the vacant city council post.

Thomas will complete the term of the late Ward 4 Alderman Aubry Brent Jr. on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Thomas defeated candidate Joe Freeman 226 to 151 to win the special election.

With about 380 votes cast this week, there was a decrease of voters returning to the polls for the runoff election. The initial runoff election last month had a turnout of about 450 voters.