Thomas wins Senate District 22 Democratic primary runoff

By JASON PATTERSON,
  • 54 reads
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 9:01am

Tuesday’s runoff election ensured that the next state senator representing District 22 will be from Yazoo County.

Joseph C. Thomas Sr. defeated Ruffin Smith 2,980-1,937 in the Democratic primary runoff. He will face Republican nominee Hayes Dent, also of Yazoo County, in the November general election.

Yazoo County voters played a major role in Thomas’ victory as Thomas had a 1,288-86 advantage in his home county.

Tate Reeves carried the GOP runoff for governor in Yazoo County with a 1,390-799 vote margin. Reeves clinched the nomination statewide by a similar margin overall.

Andy Taggart led Lynn Fitch 1,183-978 in Yazoo County for the Republican nomination for attorney general, but Fitch won the race statewide.

