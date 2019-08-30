Thomas wins Senate District 22 Democratic primary runoff

Tuesday’s runoff election ensured that the next state senator representing District 22 will be from Yazoo County.

Joseph C. Thomas Sr. defeated Ruffin Smith 2,980-1,937 in the Democratic primary runoff. He will face Republican nominee Hayes Dent, also of Yazoo County, in the November general election.

Yazoo County voters played a major role in Thomas’ victory as Thomas had a 1,288-86 advantage in his home county.

Tate Reeves carried the GOP runoff for governor in Yazoo County with a 1,390-799 vote margin. Reeves clinched the nomination statewide by a similar margin overall.

Andy Taggart led Lynn Fitch 1,183-978 in Yazoo County for the Republican nomination for attorney general, but Fitch won the race statewide.