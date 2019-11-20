Thomas and Freeman headed for Ward 4 runoff election

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
  • 285 reads
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 8:50am

A run-off election for Yazoo City’s Ward 4 seat will be held next month against candidates Joe Freeman and Elizabeth Thomas.

A special election for the city council post, which has been vacant since the death of Alderman Aubry Brent Jr., was held last Monday with a turnout of 451 voters.

Elizabeth Thomas led the way with 152 votes, or 33.7 percent. Joe Freeman came behind her with 90 votes, or 19.9 percent.

The run-off election between Thomas and Freeman will be held on Monday, Dec. 9.

Other candidates include Joffre Washington with 83 votes, 18.4 percent; Denise Brent with 62 votes, 13.7 percent; Johnny Staples with 38 votes, 8.4 percent; and Gary Haymer with 26 votes, 5.7 percent.

