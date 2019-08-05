Tax Assessor Beverly Ladner retiring

Tax Assessor Beverly Ladner retiringBy CATHRYN CARTWRIGHT,
Wed, 05/08/2019 - 8:46am
Yazoo County Tax Assessor Beverly Ladner announced to the Board of Supervisors on Monday that she will retire from her position on June 30.
Yazoo County Tax Assessor Beverly Ladner announced to the Board of Supervisors on Monday that she will retire from her position on June 30.
The state will hold a local meeting next week to provide insight on the takeover of the Yazoo... READ MORE
Manchester Academy won the boys’ and girls’ MAIS North State AA tennis championships in... READ MORE
Macel Gary Simmons, born in Yazoo City on February 22, 1929, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019... READ MORE